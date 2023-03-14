Blackhawk baseball season begins

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks fell short Tuesday, March 7, as Siloam Springs got a little payback against Pea Ridge.

The Panthers, who were defeated 2-1 on a walkoff hit at Pea Ridge on March 1, overcame an early two-run deficit to knock off the Blackhawks 4-3 at James Butts Baseball Complex.

Pea Ridge scored two runs in the top of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, but Siloam Springs answered with two runs in the second and scored single runs in the third and sixth to lead 4-2 going into the seventh.

Pea Ridge threatened and chased reliever Spencer Stephenson from the game after Stephenson had worked four scoreless innings.

But Andrew Elkins struck out two batters to earn the save and give the Panthers their second win of the season.

Andrew Pilcher, who struck out 11 Blackhawks in the first meeting at Pea Ridge, started the game and pitched two innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

Stephenson came on in the third inning worked out of a big jam before pitching three more scoreless innings. In total he worked 4 1/3 inings and struck out eight batters and only allowed three hits.

Pea Ridge took a 2-0 lead in the second. Carter Rockhold walked to get the rally started and he advanced to second and third on passeed balls and wild pitches. A single by A.J. Boyd gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. Boyd would later score on a double by Luke Vandermolen for a 2-0 lead.

Back-to-back errors led to Siloam Springs scoring its first run in the bottom of the second as Josiah Thompson reached on an error and scored on another error off the bat of Blake Beckett.

Beckett scored on a passed ball to tie the game 2-2.

Siloam Springs went ahead 3-2 in the third when Nick Driscoll walked and moved to second on a single by Ryder Winfrey.

Driscoll scored on a single from Nolan Wills for a 3-2 lead.

The score remained 3-2 until the sixth when Jonathan Hyde drew a two-out walk. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored on an error off the bat of Landon Fain.

The Blackhawks had a threat going in the top of the seventh and two out and one out, but Elkins retired the final two batters.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Pea Ridge head coach Matt Easterling (left) walks out to the mound to talk to his players during a game at Siloam Springs on March 7.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Pea Ridge senior A.J. Boyd waits on a pitch during a game March 7 at Siloam Springs. The Panthers defeated the Blackhawks 4-3.

