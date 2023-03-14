Benton County Jail

Monday, March 6

2:08 p.m. Charles Newman, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

2:38 p.m. Chris Hambrick, 55, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

3:20 p.m. Kenny Lee Ashley, 35, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

9:39 p.m. Jeffery Trammell, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia

Tuesday, March 7

11:18 am. Cain Rusher, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, speeding; serving three days

1:20 p.m. Brittany Yerton, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

10:38 p.m. Jessie Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked license; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to appear;

Wednesday, March 8

12:11 a.m. Larry Lyman, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

9:13 p.m. Joshua David Jones, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; second degree sexual assault

Thursday, March 9

10:51 a.m. Anna Morgan, 25, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; contempt of court; hold for out-of-state

Saturday, March 11

12:40 a.m. Wade Emmett Bletsh, 31, Huntsville, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; first drug driving under the influence of drugs; speeding; two possession drug parphernalia; possession of a controlled substance

Sunday, March 12

5:08 p.m. Nicole Brewer, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member