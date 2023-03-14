Basketball athletes honored

Several Blackhawks basketball athletes were honored recently and named to All Conference teams.

Blackhawks honored were:

Senior point guard Bric Cates, 4A-1 All Conference. Cates was also honorable mention for All State. He helped guide the Blackhawks to a 20-12 regular season record and 10-4 in conference play. He averaged 10ppg and 5ppg this season.

Junior guard Josh Turner, 4A-1 All Conference. Turner helped guide the Blackhawks to a 20-12 regular season record and 10-4 record in conference play. He averaged 10ppg and 5rpg this season.

Junior forward Ben Wheeler, 4A-1 All Conference. He helped guide the Blackhawks to a 20-12 regular season record and 10-4 record in conference play. He averaged 13ppg and 6rpg this season.

Sophomore guard Zion Whitmore, No. 2, 4A-1 All Defensive Team. Whitmore was a lock down defender for the Blackhawks this season. His on ball pressure and ability to guard the other teams best player took us to another level.

Lady Blackhawks Sydney Spears, Leah Telgemeier and Makenzie were honored. Stites was named to the 4A-1 All-Defensive team. Telgemeier and Spears were named to the 4A-1 All-Conference team.

