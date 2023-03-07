Two run for Zone 1 School Board seat

One of five Pea Ridge School Board seats is up for election this year. The seat representing Zone 1 held by Adam Yager will be up for election.

Ryan Heckman filed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Adam Yager filed on Monday, Feb. 27.

Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones last year due to population growth. The board members received various lengths of term so one seat is open every year and all will ultimately be for five-year terms.

Yager has served one year. He was elected in the run-off election June 21. Four men sought the seat in the initial election May 11.

Heckman served on the board from 2015 to 2020 before the district was divided into zones.

Elections will be Tuesday, May 9.