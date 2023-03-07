Soldiers demonstrate cannon and artillery use

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Many reenacts took part in the 161st anniversary of the battle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

