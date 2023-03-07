Sign in
Soldiers demonstrate cannon and artillery use

by Annette Beard | March 7, 2023 at 9:10 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Tours of Elkhorn Tavern were available during the day. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Reenactors demonstrated artillery handling and firing near Elkhorn Tavern. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Many reenacts took part in the 161st anniversary of the battle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Cannons were displayed and fired behind the visitors center. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Reenactors displayed camp life and demonstrated artillery handling and firing near Elkhorn Tavern. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
