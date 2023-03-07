Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Tours of Elkhorn Tavern were available during the day. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Soldiers demonstrate cannon and artillery use
Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Many reenacts took part in the 161st anniversary of the battle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Reenactors displayed camp life and demonstrated artillery handling and firing near Elkhorn Tavern. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
