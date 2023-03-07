Sign in
Shredding event offered

by From Staff Reports | March 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

The city of Pea Ridge will host a shredding event at from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at City Hall, 975 Weston St., for all residents who need to dispose of confidential documents, according to Mayor Nathan See.

