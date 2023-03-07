Shredding event offered

The city of Pea Ridge will host a shredding event at from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at City Hall, 975 Weston St., for all residents who need to dispose of confidential documents, according to Mayor Nathan See.
Shredding event offeredby From Staff Reports | March 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
