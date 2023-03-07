Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 10

Thursday, March 7, 1973

A few days after the Battle of Pea Ridge, the body of a young federal soldier was found a few miles southwest of Pea Ridge. No identification was found. He was buried in what is now known as Hickman's Cemetery wrapped in his blanket and with his gun. His grave was left unmarked and forgotten until it was discovered in 1897 when it was accidentally dug up while digging a grave for W.W. Webb to be buried next to his wife, Nancy Webb, who died in 1852. His remains were then buried in the southeast corner of the cemetery.

A delegation of Little Flock residents, head by Mayor Evered Pointer, met with Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce at Thursdays meeting and expressed the desire to join and with with the local CofC for the betterment of both communities.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 10

Wednesday, March 9, 1983

In March 1862, 121 years ago, the Battle of Pea Ridge was fought. The dedication of the Pea Ridge National Military Park was held March 7, 1960, 23 years ago. Special features were in this edition of The TIMES.

A complete and accurate of the water lines and cut off valves along the lines continues to plague the Garfield Town Council.

A number of contractors have expressed interest in the Gateway Rural Water Association project, according to Bill Schnitzer, president of the association.

The perimeter of the Pea Ridge City Park will be fenced. Park Commission member Earle Jines said Jerry Morrison will dig holes for the fence posts.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 10

Thursday, March 11, 1993

Former state legislator David Matthews will address the Pea Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce banquet, said chamber president Barbara Owen. The Fred McKinney Leadership Award and the Eva Patterson Pioneer Award will be presented.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance has scheduled two community Easter services. The Good Friday service will be at the Methodist Church. The Easter sunrise service will be held at the Pea Ridge City Park.

The Pea Ridge National Military Park will host its annual Civil War encampment Mach 20-21. Union and Confederate infantry, cavalry and artillery living history interpreters will establish camps on the battlefield and present talks tours and demonstrations.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 10

Wednesday, March 5, 2003

Marvin Higginbottom, school superintendent for Pea Ridge from 1988 until his retirement in 1995, was back at the helm of the school district as interim superintendent following the resignation of first-year superintendent, Dr. Virgil Freeman.

Northwest Arkansas Historical Education Association will present living history demonstrations marking the 141st anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge March 8-9.

Bentonville Police officer Guary Morgan and Pea Ridge Police Chief Tim Ledbetter put a new bulletproof vest on Bentonville Police dog D.J., thanks to an anonymous donation of $700 from a resident of Pea Ridge.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 10

Wednesday, March 6, 2013

Benton County Sheriff's deputy Rick Holland, school resource officer at Garfield Elementary School, knows the school well. He should. Three decades ago, he was a student there.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree was appointed to the National League of Cities 2013 Community and Economic Development Policy and Advocacy Committee.

Pea Ridge firefighters Brandon Jones, Justin Collins and Brian Johnson, along with emergency personnel from Bentonville, worked together to stabilize and extricate a passenger from a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle collision on Ark. Hwy. 72 west of Halleck Lane.