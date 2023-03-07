Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, March 13
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Goulash, spinach salad, celery sticks w/ranch, garlic toast, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday,March 14
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato casserole, broccoli and cheese, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, March 15
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, cranberries or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 16
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 17
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy's pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, cookie, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
[]