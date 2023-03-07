Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

3:15 p.m. Police received a report from someone claiming she had been texting someone in connection with renting a residence in Pea Ridge and had sent a deposit through a cash application on her cell phone. As a result of the investigation, it was determined it was a scam and the residence was not for sale or rent.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

9:08 a.m. A resident of Rains Street reported fraud or forgery involving someone opening an Amazon account in her name and telling her to buy gift cards to pay the balance.

2:05 p.m. Police received a report that a pill was missing from a student's medication bottles at one of the schools. As a result of the investigation, it was determined there may have been a miscount in the number of pills provided to the school nurse.

Thursday, Feb. 23

9:22 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Holder Wayne Garrett, 35, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Friday, Feb. 24

3:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Junior High School involving a report of a student saying he was going to blow up the school. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the student did not make a credible threat.

Saturday, Feb. 25

12:11 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Morgan Michelle Vaughn, 22, Fayetteville, in connection with violation of omnibus DWI Act; speeding.

Monday, Feb. 27

2:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Joseph Eugene Wien, 36, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; imprudent driving (driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone; and a warrant out of Little Flock.