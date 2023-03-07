Pea Ridge Community Library participates in digital book club with spell-binding psychological thriller

Pea Ridge Community Library Participates in U.S.-wide Digital Book Club

with Spell-Binding Psychological Thriller

Library patrons can read and discuss riveting "River Woman, River Demon"

ebook or audiobook for free

Booklovers in Pea Ridge can join readers from 16,000 public libraries and colleges across the United States enjoying this year's Together We Read: U.S. digital book club selection. From March 1 to 15, Pea Ridge Community Library patrons can read award-winning Mexican-American and indigenous author Jennifer Givhan's book, "River Woman, River Demon," as an ebook and audiobook for free. Readers can access the digital book with no waitlists or holds by downloading the Libby app. Residents of with a valid library card can also borrow the book by visiting https://adlc.overdrive.com/, and then participate in an online discussion.

The Together We Read: U.S. digital book club connects readers through U.S. public libraries and colleges with the same ebook for two weeks and only requires a library card to get started. During the program, readers participate in online discussions about the book. This free program is facilitated by the library and OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the award-winning Libby app.

"River Woman, River Demon" tells the story of Eva Santos Moon, a burgeoning Chicana artist who practices the ancient, spiritual ways of brujería and curanderisma. She's at one of her lowest points -- suffering from disorienting blackouts, creative stagnation, and a feeling of disconnect from her magical roots. When her husband is taken into custody for the shocking murder of their friend, Eva doesn't know whom to trust -- least of all, herself. She soon falls under suspicion as a potential suspect, and her past rises to the surface, dredging up the truth about an eerily similar death from her childhood. Struggling with fragmented memories and self-doubt, an increasingly terrified Eva fears that she might have been involved in both murders. As she fights to keep her family out of danger, Eva realizes she must use her magic as a bruja to protect herself and her loved ones, while confronting her own dark history.

"River Woman, River Demon" is published as an ebook and audiobook by Blackstone Publishing. The ebook and audiobook can be read on all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also "send to Kindle®" (U.S. libraries only). The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

Download Libby or visit https://adlc.overdrive.com/ to get started.

More information about Together We Read: US can be found at https://togetherweread.com/us/.

Contact: Pea Ridge Community Library, [email protected], 479-451-8442.

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.