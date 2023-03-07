Obituaries for the March 8, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Marshall Lee Bailey

Marshall Lee Bailey, 80, of, Rogers, Ark., died March 2, 2023. He was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Harlingen, Texas, to Ellis Bailey and Helen Button Bailey.

He graduated high school and earned an accounting degree in Trenton, N.J. Because his father was in the military, he lived in various places growing up including Alaska before it was a state for four years and talked much about his experiences there; he loved Alaska. He shot a black bear there at the age of 11.

He retired from the City of Rogers, after 23 years as city treasurer and was an accountant by profession. He was a part time law enforcement officer with the city of Rogers, Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Pea Ridge Police Department. He was a field training officer for the Benton County Sheriff's Office and was very dedicated to giving back the community.

He loved his children and grandchildren, was kind with a sense of humor. He was always making you laugh with his jokes and pranks. He was a dedicated family man, a Christian and a strong believer in the Church of Christ.

Survivors are his wife of 31 years, Jo Ann Bailey; brother, Larry Craven and wife Mary of Brownwood, Texas; son, Travis Bailey and wife, Lisa of Uvalde, Texas; three daughters, Yavonne Butcher and husband Steve of Rogers, Ark., Brenda Franky of Lawrenceville, N.J., and Leighsa Bailey Salberg and husband Scott of Acworth, Ga.; stepdaughter, Stephanie Peters of Centerton, Ark.; stepson, Jared Peters and wife Monica of Lowell, Ark.; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Circle of Life Hospice or Highlands Oncology Hope Cancer Resources. The family thanks Dr. James Byrum, M.D., Daniel Bradford, M.D., and Mercy Hospital for the care given to Marshall during his time of illness.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Gerald 'Dwain' Endsley

Gerald "Dwain" Endsley, 77, died March 3, 2023, with the love of his life Eleanor "Beth" by his side. He was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 7, 1945, to Arthur and Jessie (Meadows) Endsley.

As a child, he, along with his four brothers, helped to harvest local crops.

Throughout his youth, you could also find him with a .22 rifle or bow and arrow in hand. He and his brothers would contribute their catch to the family dinners. In his early years Dwain and his family moved to California. He graduated from Pomona High School. In California in 1967, he met and married Beth. They remained faithful to each other for 56 years.

He was a true Renaissance man. He loved any challenge and could always be counted on for his problem-solving skills. Dwain found satisfaction in auto mechanics and small engine repair.

In the early '80s, Dwain and Beth moved to Oregon. He had many hobbies. He was a talented self-taught artist, woodworker and singer. His favorite song was "On the Wings of a Snow White Dove." In Oregon he perfected his welding skills. He handmade wood stoves and other metal structures.

In the late '80s, Dwain, Beth and their two daughters relocated to Arkansas where he began a landscaping and janitorial business with his brother Jerry. He was quite the entrepreneur. In 2000, Dwain and Beth moved to Missouri where he discovered his true calling as an electrical tradesman becoming a production supervisor. After retiring, Dwain and Beth spent many sunny afternoons together riding on their four-wheeler while exploring the hills and back roads of Missouri.

Preceeding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Leon Endsley and Lewis Endsley.

Survivors are his wife, Beth, of Seligman, Mo.; two daughters, Tamara Abrams, of Rogers, Ark., and Darla (Mike) Dlugosh of Choudrant, La.; brothers, Jerry Don (Dr. Charolette) Endsley, Highlandville, Mo., and Merle "Odell" (Lori) Endsley, Fresno, Calif.; and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. "John 3:16

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Cordell Walter Schmidt

Cordell Walter Schmidt, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in McDonald County Living Center. Cordell Schmidt was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Battle Creek, Iowa, to Walter William Schmidt and Helma Schultz Schmidt on the family farm between Battle Creek and Cushing, Iowa, where he grew up.

He was the third son of four boys, Ron, Burdette, Cordell and Gerald.

He graduated from Cushing High School in 1959 and went on to marry Carol Kolb in March of 1961. They moved to Storm Lake, Iowa, to pursue a career in television sales and repair. After a short time, they moved to Ida Grove, Iowa, so Cordell could open a TV sales and repair store. He continued his business ventures with a fabric store, car wash, flower shop, real estate and insurance agency, housing development and a farm growing crops and raising cattle and horses on the north side of Ida Grove.

He and Carol raised two boys, Craig and Curtis. After a pleasure trip to Northwest Arkansas, they decided to sell everything and move to Garfield, Ark., on the north side of Beaver Lake in 1992. He continued with his career in real estate and land development over the next 20 years. Additionally, he enjoyed spending the winters in Florida and fishing. He and Carol lived on the north side of Beaver Lake until 2002 when Carol passed away. In 2004, Cordell married Kristy Harter and they moved to Bella Vista for the remainder of his life.

He started Northshore Reality in Garfield and attended the First Baptist Church in Garfield and Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol Schmidt; two infant children; and siblings, Burdette and Gerald Schmidt.

Survivors are his wife, Krystal Ann Schmidt; two sons, Craig Schmidt (Marsha) of Garfield and Curtis Schmidt of Joplin, Mo.; a brother, Ron Schmidt of Oxford, Fla.; grandchildren, Jamie Schmidt (Jessica), Michael Geary and Colby Pepper; and great-grandchildren, Leila Joy, Taytum and Jaxdan.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A private family burial will be in the Ruddick Cemetery at a later date.

