James Bell Economic Development Director for Greater Bentonville Area Chamber will holding pop up/free coffee office hours with business leaders.

These will be 30-minute meetings to learn about their businesses and needs, plus connect them with resources and connections, according to Mayor Nathan See.

The first one will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, March 17, at the Pea Ridge Cafe.

"This is a great opportunity to network and create connections," See said.