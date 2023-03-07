Courtesy photograph The Pea Ridge Junior High Quiz Bowl team won the state competition recently. Team members include, from left: Benjamin Helmuth, Jackson Coco, Addison Slocum, Noah Darnell, Eli Baker, Lillian Dunn, Zeke Whitaker, Ashlyn Shults, Zach Hinojosa, Julian Andrews, Boston Powell, Peyton Petronella, Hunter Rowlee, Halen Wallace, Allie Grigg, Channing Lipscomb, Luke Wheeless, Adriahnna Edens, Nate Helmuth and coach Caroline Althage and assistant coach Patrick Brown.

Print Headline: Jr. High team wins state Quiz Bowl

