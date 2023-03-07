College news

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

at the University of Arkansas

Dean's list

FAYETTEVILLE -- Local students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

Emily Beck of Pea Ridge

Morgan Humphrey of Pea Ridge

Bryon Plunk of Pea Ridge

Abby Ryals of Pea Ridge

"These students are the very best of Fulbright College," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean. "This achievement demonstrates their academic excellence and commitment to our mission of peace through education. It's an honor to recognize these outstanding students who made the Dean's List and who make Fulbright College, the University of Arkansas, and their hometowns incredibly proud."

"I'd be remiss not to also recognize the family, friends and Fulbright College faculty and staff who support these students - and all of our students - in their education journey," Sloan added. "It's the support of these individuals who make the dream of higher education a reality for our students, and we're grateful for their influence and support."

More than 8,000 students call Fulbright College home with areas of study and research across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more about Fulbright College at fulbright.uark.edu.

University of Mississippi

Chancellor's honor roll

UNIVERSITY, Miss. -- Bella Scutti, of Pea Ridge, Ark., was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists.

Scutti was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.

Abilene Christian University

Dean's honor roll

ABILENE, Texas -- Hannah Clarkson of Pea Ridge was named to the Abilene Christian University Fall 2022 Dean's Honor Roll. Clarkson is a freshman majoring in Undeclared.

Clarkson was among more than 1,500 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's Honor Roll.

To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 5,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is one of only 19 universities to be ranked in the top 50 nationally for both Undergraduate Teaching and Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings.