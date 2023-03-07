Charter school proposed

GARFIELD -- Discussion for a proposed charter school in Garfield is planned for the Tuesday, March 14, Garfield City Council meeting, according to Mayor Gary Blackburn,

"Organizers will solicit input and answer questions about a proposed pre-k through fifth-grade charter school," Blackburn said in a press release, saying the proposed location would include the existing elementary school campus owned by the Rogers public School District.

Officials with the Rogers School District voted to close the school at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The proposed charter school, tentatively referred to as Garfield Scholar's Academy, will be an inclusive and innovative learning solution for the Garfield community, Blackburn said.

"When we open our doors in the fall of 2024, our school will continue the history of being the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas," Blackburn said. "We intend to provide an opportunity rich environment fostering the development of successful, life-long learners with deep community involvement.

"Therefore, we will tailor a learning plan for each scholar based on their academic needs. Our services will include, but are not limited to, in-class/in person instruction, hands-on learning experiences, community involved learning, technology enhanced learning, one-to-one technology, special education, counseling and a free/reduced lunch program.

"The Garfield Scholar's Academy will exist to serve Garfield and neighboring communities with a traditional curriculum that is focused on engaging students in their learning while building personal character and ensures the success of all learners," according to Blackburn.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in City Hall, 14655 S. Wimpy Jones Rd. The public is invited to attend.