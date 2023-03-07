Sign in
Cannons resound o’er fields

by Annette Beard | March 7, 2023 at 8:45 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Cannons were displayed and fired behind the visitors center. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

