Building permits: February 2023

February 2023 by From Staff Reports | March 7, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Rausch Coleman Homes^2586 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202

Rausch Coleman Homes^2578 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202

Northrock Builders, LLC^2105 Decker Road^$853^$251,885

Northrock Builders, LLC^2101 Decker Road^$903^$271,688

Northrock Builders, LLC^2113 Abbott Lane^$936^$284,970

Northrock Builders, LLC^2201 Abbott Lane^$996^$308,275

Northrock Builders, LLC^2205 Abbott Lane^$831^$242,345

C-3 Custom Homes, LLC^2208 Bergman Road^$973^$299,943

Rausch Coleman Homes^2820 Murphy St.^$736^$204,551

Rausch Coleman Homes^2821 Murphy St.^$736^$204,551

Rausch Coleman Homes^2820 Reynolds St.^$736^$204,551

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2625 Westbrook Loop^$2904.99^$212,520

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2510 Westbrook Loop^$2869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2505 Westbrook Loop^$2869.99^198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2503 Westbrook Loop^$2911.99^$215,056

Constellation Properties^2305 Meyer St.^$818^$237,636

Constellation Properties^2313 Meyer St.^$806^$232,202

Constellation Properties^2321 Meyer St.^$756^$212,279

Constellation Properties^1901 Oliver St.^$818^$237,636

Constellation Properties^1905 Oliver St.^$806^$232,202

Constellation Properties^1909 Oliver St.^$756^$212,279

Rausch Coleman Homes^2582 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202

Rausch Coleman Homes^2574 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202

Northrock Builders, LLC^2109 Decker Road^$928^$281,951

Northrock Builders, LLC^1000 Adair Road^$1023^$319,625

Monarch Builders, LLC^876 Asboth St.^$1051^$330,251

^Total Permits for Type:^26

Total Fees For Type:^$30,242.96

Total Const. Value For Type:^$6,322,472

Print Headline: Building permits

