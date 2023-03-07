Building permits: February 2023

February 2023
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Rausch Coleman Homes^2586 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202
Rausch Coleman Homes^2578 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202
Northrock Builders, LLC^2105 Decker Road^$853^$251,885
Northrock Builders, LLC^2101 Decker Road^$903^$271,688
Northrock Builders, LLC^2113 Abbott Lane^$936^$284,970
Northrock Builders, LLC^2201 Abbott Lane^$996^$308,275
Northrock Builders, LLC^2205 Abbott Lane^$831^$242,345
C-3 Custom Homes, LLC^2208 Bergman Road^$973^$299,943
Rausch Coleman Homes^2820 Murphy St.^$736^$204,551
Rausch Coleman Homes^2821 Murphy St.^$736^$204,551
Rausch Coleman Homes^2820 Reynolds St.^$736^$204,551
Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2625 Westbrook Loop^$2904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2510 Westbrook Loop^$2869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2505 Westbrook Loop^$2869.99^198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2503 Westbrook Loop^$2911.99^$215,056
Constellation Properties^2305 Meyer St.^$818^$237,636
Constellation Properties^2313 Meyer St.^$806^$232,202
Constellation Properties^2321 Meyer St.^$756^$212,279
Constellation Properties^1901 Oliver St.^$818^$237,636
Constellation Properties^1905 Oliver St.^$806^$232,202
Constellation Properties^1909 Oliver St.^$756^$212,279
Rausch Coleman Homes^2582 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202
Rausch Coleman Homes^2574 Chittick St.^$806^$232,202
Northrock Builders, LLC^2109 Decker Road^$928^$281,951
Northrock Builders, LLC^1000 Adair Road^$1023^$319,625
Monarch Builders, LLC^876 Asboth St.^$1051^$330,251
^Total Permits for Type:^26
Total Fees For Type:^$30,242.96
Total Const. Value For Type:^$6,322,472