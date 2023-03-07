Benton County Jail

Monday, Feb. 27
10:46 a.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear
1:56 p.m. Herschel Lynn Johnson, 31, Avoca, by BCSO, failure to appear
Tuesday, March 28
8:29 p.m. Christy Matlock, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, delivery meth/cocaine;
Wednesday, March 1
7:12 p.m. Hunter Garrigus, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, third-degree domestic battering
10:39 p.m. Stephan Streich, 27, Detroit Lakes, Minn., by Pea Ridge Police, obstructing governmental operations; possession of open container; driving left of center; no driver's license; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; no trail lamps or reflector; first drug driving under the influence
Thursday, March 2
3:26 p.m. Jaden Daniel Hyman, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving four days, concurrent; speeding
Friday, March 3
2:40 p.m. Tylor Baker, 32, Garfield, by Gentry Police Dept., failure to appear
Saturday, March 4
1:57 a.m. Michaela Requel Bucher, 24, Eureka Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia; hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Department
2:10 p.m. Joshua White, 30, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police Dept., aggravated assault on a family or household member
Sunday, March 5
12:58 a.m. Morgan Leigh Fisher, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, bench warrant for theft by receiving; two counts possession of a controlled substance; insurance required