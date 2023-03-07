Benton County Jail

Monday, Feb. 27

10:46 a.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear

1:56 p.m. Herschel Lynn Johnson, 31, Avoca, by BCSO, failure to appear

Tuesday, March 28

8:29 p.m. Christy Matlock, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, delivery meth/cocaine;

Wednesday, March 1

7:12 p.m. Hunter Garrigus, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, third-degree domestic battering

10:39 p.m. Stephan Streich, 27, Detroit Lakes, Minn., by Pea Ridge Police, obstructing governmental operations; possession of open container; driving left of center; no driver's license; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; no trail lamps or reflector; first drug driving under the influence

Thursday, March 2

3:26 p.m. Jaden Daniel Hyman, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving four days, concurrent; speeding

Friday, March 3

2:40 p.m. Tylor Baker, 32, Garfield, by Gentry Police Dept., failure to appear

Saturday, March 4

1:57 a.m. Michaela Requel Bucher, 24, Eureka Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia; hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Department

2:10 p.m. Joshua White, 30, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police Dept., aggravated assault on a family or household member

Sunday, March 5

12:58 a.m. Morgan Leigh Fisher, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, bench warrant for theft by receiving; two counts possession of a controlled substance; insurance required