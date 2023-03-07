Sign in
News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

161st battle anniversary commemorated

by Annette Beard | March 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

161st battle anniversary commemorated

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Troy Banzhaf, chief of interpretation, education and visitor services for the Pea Ridge National Military Park explained the operation of cannon and how they were used in the Battle of Pea Ridge in 1862. Visitors to the park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the battle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the Battle of Pea Ridge that happened on these fields and hills in March 1862. Artist Daniel Hoffbauer displayed some of his paintings of the battle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Deborah Austin of Bentonville displayed the use of a spinning wheel in the visitor center at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the commemoration of the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: 161st battle anniversary commemorated

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT