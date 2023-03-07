161st battle anniversary commemorated

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Troy Banzhaf, chief of interpretation, education and visitor services for the Pea Ridge National Military Park explained the operation of cannon and how they were used in the Battle of Pea Ridge in 1862. Visitors to the park Saturday, March 4, 2023, had many opportunities to learn about the battle. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

