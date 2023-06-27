Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 26

Thursday, June 27, 1973

Two more candidates have registered for the Miss Pea Ridge pageant. They are Miss Sherry Barnett, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Barnett and Miss Barbara Webb, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Webb.

Work on the Jacket Road to the Missouri line since the road was taken into the Arkansas Highway system has included re-signing, two gradings and some hauling of gravel, according to Jay Pratt of Pea Ridge, district foreman for eastern Benton County.

The Pea Ridge Cemetery Association announced that the cemetery now has $9,500 on deposit for the Perpetual Care Fund, according to Mrs. Ralph Miller.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 26

Wednesday, June 29, 1983

The murky question of out-of-district student policies remains murky despite long discussion at Monday night's meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board.

New administrator Dr. James Carlton, Pea Ridge school superintendent as of July 1, 1983, will get some help from former superintendent Roy Roe, according to School board president Kenneth Patterson.

County Judge Al Norword asked the Quorum Court to appoint a thistle eradicator and to fund the position.

Three persons were injured Friday when a car traveling north on Ark. Hwy. 94 hit the rear end of another vehicle stopped to make a left turn onto West Brush Creek Road.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 26

Thursday, July 1, 1993

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said he expects school to open this fall with about 850 students.

Advance ride tickets for the Pea Ridge Fair are now available at several Pea Ridge businesses.

Equal Access, a service that allows customers to "pre-subscribe" to the long-distance company they want to handle "1-plus/0-plus" calls will be available Sept. 29 for customers in Gateway with a 656 prefix.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 26

Wednesday, June 25, 2003

The city of Pea Ridge wants to buy the old Pea Ridge school building downtown. At the City Council meeting, alderman Jim Dawson said the city should aggressively move to pursue purchase of the old building and surrounding property.

The speculation is over. Sonic is coming to Pea Ridge! Lester Hall announced that he and his wife, Barbara, sold a portion of their property next to White Oak Station on North Curtis Avenue to Pete Esch, owner of Sonic franchises throughout the the area.

When roofers working on Garfield Elementary School's main building first stripped off the battered shingles a week ago, school officials learned exactly how long it had been since a new roof had been installed. There were newspapers from 1945 under the shingles. The main building was constructed in 1945. It is one of Arkansas' oldest schools.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 26

Wednesday, June 26, 2013

The sun beat down upon the men and a lone woman building the aluminum bleachers for the new Pea Ridge Blackhawks stadium. A crew of men with a crane worked unceasingly, preparing the crane to move the pre-constructed press box into its spot high above the bleachers.

Not on the agenda, but discussed at the June 18 City Council meeting was the tabled appeal for hilltop Liquor from Chuck Simmons. Simmons' request for a conditional use permit was denied by the Planning Commission, but later deemed too close to a church (less than 1,000 feet) by an investigator for the state Alcohol Beverage Control Board.

What began as a casual invitation to have a "gospel sing" a year ago has continued every month with an average of 90 to 100 people in attendance at the Camp Auction Barn.