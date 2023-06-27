Public hearing slated for rezone requests

Three rezoning requests will be presented during a public hearing at the beginning of the July Planning Commission meeting during which time people from the public may speak about the potential rezonings.

The rezonings are for property at 10348 East Ark. Hwy. 72 to rezoned from agricultural to commercial, for a parcel at 100 Dobson Street be rezoned from commercial to residential and for property at 1369 Bunker Dr. be rezoned from agricultural to residential. Specific information is available from City Hall.

Other items of business to be addressed include:

Vote to recommend Planning Commission by-laws update;

Pea Ridge Pointe, lot combination; 772 W. Pickens Rd.;

Pea Ridge Pointe, large-scale development addition; 722 W. Pickens;

Pensago LLC, rezone Ag to C1; 10348 E. Ark. Hwy. 72;

Sperber, Douglas, rezone C1 to R1; 100 Dobson St.;

Wall, Barry and Mechel, rezone Ag to R1; 1369 Bunker Dr.;

Walnut Hill Phase 4 & 5, preliminary plat; Ark. Hwy. 94;

Stephanie Estates, final plat, Bussey Lane;

Sedona Rose Phase 2, final plat; N. Ark. Hwy. 94; and

Yorktown request for a Phase 2, Ark. Hwy. 72.

The Planning Commission meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6. It was moved from the first Tuesday of the month due to the July 4th holiday. The meeting is open to the public.