Poolside Protection: It’s More Than Wearing Sunscreen

In 2017-2019, an average of 389 drownings in pools and spas were reported each year involving children younger than 15 years of age, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission. In 2021, 6,800 pool and spa injuries were reported in children younger than 15 years of age, a 17% increase compared to the year before.

Being mindful of the following safety tips can help prevent accidents:

Make sure everyone in the family knows how to swim, especially children

Show swimmers where pool drains are and tell them to avoid them – clothing and hair can get caught in the drain, making it impossible to break free

Learn how to perform CPR on adults and children

Do not allow children to swim alone

Always have these items nearby in case of an emergency:

Phone to call 911

Certified flotation devices, including life jackets and life preserver rings

Life hook to pull a distressed swimmer out of the water

First aid kit

Scissors to cut clothing or hair that may be trapping someone in a pool drain

Lockable cover for spas

Gates and Fences

A fence around the perimeter of your yard isn't just for privacy, it will also keep people out of your pool who aren't supposed to be there. An alarm on the gate and a pool alarm will alert you when the pool water has been disturbed. A locking safety fence around the pool's perimeter is also a good idea.

If you decide to install a pool, contact your Shelter agent to include it in your policy.

