Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, June 10

1:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Weston Loop in reference to an assault. As a result of the investigation, police sent a report to the city prosecutor to determine whether there was enough evidence for a warrant for third-degree battery. On Wednesday, June 14, the complainant called to decline to press charges.

Tuesday, June 13

5:17 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pickens Road. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Meredith Cordoza, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Pea Ridge.

Friday, June 16

8:20 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop,police cited Jeffrey Donnell, 46, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and no liability insurance and served an E-cite warrant from Lowell Police.

Saturday, June 17

3:07 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Harley Komosa, 30, Bentonville, in connection with DWI; refusal to submit to a chemical test; open container; possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia methamphetamine; failure to change address on driver's license; and no liability insurance.