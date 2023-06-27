Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Alegria Munoz, Luis Antonio, 31, No or Expired Drivers License; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Aluka, Noah, 23, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Areveln, Yeison, 28, No or Expired Drivers License

Anderson, Kayla, 39, Speeding

Bahl, Ethan R., 18, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Bentley, Nadia H., 29, Speeding

Brodie, Kelsey M., 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Brooks, Faith L., 23, Speeding

Calcote, Tia N., 28, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Calico, Jessika M., 24, Fail to Stop at Crosswalk, Guilty

Chairesmontoya, Hermenegildo, 48, Speeding

Christensen, Elyssa E. 36, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Cook, Kelsi L. 21, Speeding

Coulter, Michael J., 33, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Crone, Jason R., 33, Contribute Delinquency of a Juvenile, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Czech, Andrew G., 53, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Daniel, Sergio, 49, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local,

Davis, Eddy J., 54, No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty

Derozier, Debra K., 64, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Divelbiss, Christopher E., 61, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty

Douglas, Cian Grey, 24, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Eakins, Felicia, 37, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Easter, Scotty James, 50, Speeding

Flanagan, Brenda Lee, 58, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty

Gamez, Adonis Alexander, 19, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Garcia, Ana Yeli,, 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Gonzalez-Luna, Antonino, 43, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Griffin, Mark, 62, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Grigg, Brent Allen, 32, Possession open container with alcohol in vehicle

Guyll, Ronald Lee Jr., 42, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; No Seat Belt, Guilty; Driving on Restricted Drivers License, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty

Hampton, Michael R., 38, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Harding, Wendy Marie, 50, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314; Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Heller, Jeffrey Eugene, 44, Speeding, Guilty

Hendricks, Virginia R., 37, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Nol Prossed

Hernandez Torres, Pablo J., 31, Speeding, Guilty

Herrera, Hector L., 67, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Hice, Jesse A., 33, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Jimenez, Miguel Angel, 27, Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP Nol Prossed

Jocobo, Carlos Alberto, 39, No or Expired Drivers License

Juday, Logan T., 19, Driving With No Vehicle or Trailer Tags, Guilty;No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; T 19 Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Keogh, Susan M., 58, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Kester, Donavin Ryan, 18, Speeding

Ketcher, Dakota A., 26, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Key, Robert Blake, 38, Careless And Prohibited Driving

King, Karlie Rayne, 20, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Krueger, Patrick S., 46, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Leemasters, Kimberly Kay, 53, Illegal Dumping/ Littering, Guilty

Lipscomb, McKyah Faith, 18, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Lipscomb, Micah Brandon, 45, Speeding, Guilty

Lock, Shelia J., 53, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Marcotte, Alexander R., 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Martinez, Carlos Alberto, 46, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Mason, Myles Haven, 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

McCoy, Darryl W., 61, Drove Left Of Center, No Contest, Guilty Finding Entered; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

McKnight, Cameron S., 26, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Medina, Freddy, 32, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Menjivaracevedo, Wilbert Alon, 23, No or Expired Drivers License; Speeding

Meredith, Gavin L., 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Moon, Stephen C., 31, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Neighbors, Julie A., 49, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Pakieser, Sean Jeffrey, 44, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Perkins, Alan, 52, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Place, Adam S., 39, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty

Riley, Hannah Renaem, 24, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C

Roman, Narda N., 46, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty

Rosas Saucedo, Antonio, 37, No or Expired Drivers License

Schumacher, Alan C., 61, Speeding, No Contest, Guilty Finding Entered

Sipes, Kayla N., 36, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty

Siversen, Rain, 18, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty

Smith, David A., 65, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Smith, Jeremy Wayne, 27, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Smith, Sarah Sue, 35, Hindering Apprehension, No Contest, Guilty Finding Entered

Snook, Brandi Jade, 31, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed

Steffen, Benjamin C., 20, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Thomas, Joel Dorain, 33, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Torres - Aleman, Jose Orlando, 40, Contempt Of Court, Nol Prossed; 39 Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed

Townsend, Sam Amos, 40, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Vollet, Colin G., 25, Speeding

William, Wayne E., 33, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty

Williams, Michael S., 54, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

White, Willie Lawrence, 44, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Wynne, Christina Dawn, 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Yordy, Nathan, 42, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign

Zumwalt, James K., 53, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty