Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Alegria Munoz, Luis Antonio, 31, No or Expired Drivers License; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Aluka, Noah, 23, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty
Areveln, Yeison, 28, No or Expired Drivers License
Anderson, Kayla, 39, Speeding
Bahl, Ethan R., 18, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Bentley, Nadia H., 29, Speeding
Brodie, Kelsey M., 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Brooks, Faith L., 23, Speeding
Calcote, Tia N., 28, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Calico, Jessika M., 24, Fail to Stop at Crosswalk, Guilty
Chairesmontoya, Hermenegildo, 48, Speeding
Christensen, Elyssa E. 36, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Cook, Kelsi L. 21, Speeding
Coulter, Michael J., 33, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Crone, Jason R., 33, Contribute Delinquency of a Juvenile, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Czech, Andrew G., 53, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Daniel, Sergio, 49, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local,
Davis, Eddy J., 54, No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty
Derozier, Debra K., 64, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Divelbiss, Christopher E., 61, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty
Douglas, Cian Grey, 24, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Eakins, Felicia, 37, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Easter, Scotty James, 50, Speeding
Flanagan, Brenda Lee, 58, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty
Gamez, Adonis Alexander, 19, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Garcia, Ana Yeli,, 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Gonzalez-Luna, Antonino, 43, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty
Griffin, Mark, 62, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Grigg, Brent Allen, 32, Possession open container with alcohol in vehicle
Guyll, Ronald Lee Jr., 42, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; No Seat Belt, Guilty; Driving on Restricted Drivers License, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty
Hampton, Michael R., 38, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Harding, Wendy Marie, 50, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314; Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Heller, Jeffrey Eugene, 44, Speeding, Guilty
Hendricks, Virginia R., 37, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Nol Prossed
Hernandez Torres, Pablo J., 31, Speeding, Guilty
Herrera, Hector L., 67, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Hice, Jesse A., 33, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Jimenez, Miguel Angel, 27, Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP Nol Prossed
Jocobo, Carlos Alberto, 39, No or Expired Drivers License
Juday, Logan T., 19, Driving With No Vehicle or Trailer Tags, Guilty;No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; T 19 Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Keogh, Susan M., 58, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Kester, Donavin Ryan, 18, Speeding
Ketcher, Dakota A., 26, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Key, Robert Blake, 38, Careless And Prohibited Driving
King, Karlie Rayne, 20, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Krueger, Patrick S., 46, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local
Leemasters, Kimberly Kay, 53, Illegal Dumping/ Littering, Guilty
Lipscomb, McKyah Faith, 18, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Lipscomb, Micah Brandon, 45, Speeding, Guilty
Lock, Shelia J., 53, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Marcotte, Alexander R., 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Martinez, Carlos Alberto, 46, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Mason, Myles Haven, 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
McCoy, Darryl W., 61, Drove Left Of Center, No Contest, Guilty Finding Entered; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
McKnight, Cameron S., 26, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Medina, Freddy, 32, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Menjivaracevedo, Wilbert Alon, 23, No or Expired Drivers License; Speeding
Meredith, Gavin L., 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Moon, Stephen C., 31, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local
Neighbors, Julie A., 49, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Pakieser, Sean Jeffrey, 44, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Perkins, Alan, 52, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Place, Adam S., 39, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty
Riley, Hannah Renaem, 24, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C
Roman, Narda N., 46, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty
Rosas Saucedo, Antonio, 37, No or Expired Drivers License
Schumacher, Alan C., 61, Speeding, No Contest, Guilty Finding Entered
Sipes, Kayla N., 36, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty
Siversen, Rain, 18, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Guilty
Smith, David A., 65, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty
Smith, Jeremy Wayne, 27, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Smith, Sarah Sue, 35, Hindering Apprehension, No Contest, Guilty Finding Entered
Snook, Brandi Jade, 31, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed
Steffen, Benjamin C., 20, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Thomas, Joel Dorain, 33, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Torres - Aleman, Jose Orlando, 40, Contempt Of Court, Nol Prossed; 39 Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed
Townsend, Sam Amos, 40, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local
Vollet, Colin G., 25, Speeding
William, Wayne E., 33, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty
Williams, Michael S., 54, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
White, Willie Lawrence, 44, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Wynne, Christina Dawn, 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Yordy, Nathan, 42, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign
Zumwalt, James K., 53, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty