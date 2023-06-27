Park tour planned; input sought

Public input is being sought on how to best turn the Pea Ridge City Park "into an active, vibrant and attractive place that anchors and supports our community," according to city planner Jessica Grady, who said a meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

"We received the Project for Public Spaces Community Placemaking Grant," she said, explaining that "the grant will help improve the Pea Ridge City Park, to better serve our community. The grant supports our placemaking efforts, it is led by Project for Public Spaces and was funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

Grady invited interested persons to "Come share your ideas and contribute to the vision for the Pea Ridge City Park ... We will start at the Pea Ridge City Hall, for introductions and we will gather at the Pea Ridge City Park for the workshop event.

"We respect your time and promise a fast-paced, engaging, and participatory workshop. Bring your walking shoes as we will be doing some brainstorming onsite," she said.

Interested persons may respond via the following link: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/project-for-public-spaces-394051.