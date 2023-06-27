Parade goers braved the heat

The sun was unrelenting as temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees, but the participants of the annual Pea Ridge Summer Parade did not flinch.

Winners and first runners-up of the eight pageants held Friday night gathered behind the Primary School to decorate the cars and trucks on which they would ride for the parade.

Beta Alpha officers Sandy Fletcher and Meghan Good orchestrated the line up with Miss Pea Ridge 2023 Kayleigh Mathis leading the parade behind Police Chief Lynn Hahn and Mayor Nathan See. Following Mathis were the younger queens and other parade entries.

The parade travelled north on the school grounds to pass in front of the Junior High School then south on Weston Street ending at the ballfields on the south end of Weston Street.

Despite the heat, people lined up, many beneath umbrellas to provide a bit of shade, to watch the parade and to catch the sweets thrown by the parade entrants.

The parade and pageant have their origins in the 1950 Pea Ridge Centennial Parade.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Leading the parade was Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis. The Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, was held Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, was held Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. Featuring the winners and runners-up of the pageants, the parade was led by Miss Pea Ridge 2023 — Kayleigh Mathis. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Erika Butler, Teen Miss Pea Ridge, rode in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Teen Miss Pea Ridge Erika Butler rode in a white Mercedes convertible for the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES First runner-up for the Little Miss crown was Adalie Cotton. She rode in a red convertible in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Little Miss first runner-up Adalie Cotton, 7, rode on a red convertible during the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Little Miss Pea Ridge Emerald Lynn Hill threw candy to parade watchers Sunday afternoon as the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023 travelled down Weston Street. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Veteran Howard Schuettpelz drove his 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kayleigh Mathis and her mother, Casey, right, prepared for the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023 Sunday afternoon as Jesse Fryer looks on. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge Mary Kate Greer, 10, threw candy to well wishers as the Pea Ridge Summer Parade traveled down Weston Street. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Princess Miss Pea Ridge Isabella Magnuson, 8, throws candy from the roof on the truck on which she was sitting for the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Allen and Lindsay McBurnett and their dog, Fancy, drove a red, white and blue vehicle in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Morrison Manor hosted one of the floats in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Savannah Young was one of the beauty queens in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn and his wife, Tammy, led the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Teeny Tot Kylie Bradfield waved to parade watchers as the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, traveled down Weston Street Sunday afternoon. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, was held Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. Featuring the winners and runners-up of the pageants, the parade was led by Miss Pea Ridge 2023 — Kayleigh Mathis. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See, his wife Nikki and children participated in the Pea Ridge Summer Parade 2023, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Sunday afternoon before Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

