OPINION: Many hands make the work light

Many hands make the work light, my great-grandmother often said.

It's an adage well worth remembering.

This past weekend, many people benefited from the team-work and volunteerism of people from several different organizations.

The Miss Pea Ridge pageant and the pageants for the younger children was held Friday night. Beta Alpha sponsors the event as they have for decades. In fact, this was the 74th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant. Although additional pageants have been added over the years, the Miss Pea Ridge pageant has a long history.

Beta Alpha members also sponsored and orchestrated the Summer Parade, lining up the entries and floats and overseeing the process necessary to host a parade.

Edwin Brewer, former pastor of the Assembly of God Church (now Discover Church) and owner of USA Fireworks, donated fireworks for the fireworks show that followed the Freedom Fest. Brewer, along with many members of the church and several area churches, volunteered their time serving food, snow cones, cotton candy and providing music.

Hours of time are spent by many people in the months prior to the event so that members of the community may have a fun summer day at no cost. Sponsors are sought, food collected and served, stage set up.

Police officers stand in the heat blocking street access onto Weston Street both for the parade and then later for Freedom Fest to provide a safe environment for pedestrians.

Firefighters/emergency personnel volunteer their time as well and unload and set up the boxes of fireworks, then light the fuses to provide the fireworks show.

So, too, with a family, a church, a public service organization, a city -- many hands make the work light.

We each may play a part in providing a better entity of which we're a part.

There are so many benefits to living in community and too often those benefits are taken for granted.

We just turn the faucet and expect to have water.

We flip a switch and expect to have electricity for lights or temperature control or cooking.

We drive on paved streets that someone other than us built.

City officials have begun organizing subcommittees to address various needs within the city including landscaping and beautification. What can each of us do that will contribute?

Years ago, I learned about "man-hours" -- a method an organization used to account for time and workers. One person working 10 hours was the same as five people working two hours each or 10 people working one hour each. What might that mean in our subcommittees and community?

If many of us volunteer, contribute a bit of time, then there are fewer demands on each.

We each would do well to consider taking ownership of a part of our community and volunteering to do something to make it a better place to live.

Instead of complaining, where at the coffee shop or on social media, maybe we should just make an effort to solve (or begin to try to solve) the problems we see.

Sincere thanks to each and every one of the many people who faced the heat and endured fatigue serving so that community members might enjoy this past summer Sunday afternoon and evening celebrating the freedoms we enjoy in the United States of America.

