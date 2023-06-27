Obituaries for the June 28, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Glenna Faye Epps

Glenna Faye Epps, 82, of Powell, Mo., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, in her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Powell, to G.A. (Pete) Patterson and Esther Boles Patterson.

On July 3, 1981, in Rogers, Ark., she was united in marriage to Ray Epps, who preceded her in death April 8, 2018.

She grew up in Powell and attended school at Rocky Comfort, Mo., graduating in 1958.

After she and Ray were married, they resided in Rogers, Ark., working at CTS in Bentonville until it closed. She then went to work at Do-Moor in Rogers until retiring. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Keith Bertalotto; her brother, Dale Patterson; two sisters, Patricia Haggard and husband Carl, and Mary Lee Cowan and husband Donnie; and a step-daughter, Carol Sykes.

Survivors are four nieces, Debbie Fast, Albuquerque, N.M., Linda Schmidt, Wichita, Kan., Becky Cook, Powell, Mo., and Kim Brisco, Anderson, Mo.; a sister-in-law Betty Patterson, Powell, Mo.; a special caregiver and great niece, Brittany Morgan and husband Eric, Powell, Mo.; Todd Bertalotto, who was like a son to her and wife Kari of La Russell, Mo.; two step-sons, Mike Epps and wife Mary Lou, St. John, Fla., and Stan Epps Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and a step-daughter, Nancy Rouse and husband Andy, Milledgeville, Ga.

The family would like to thank Brian, Dominique, Doug, Paula and Pastor Joe of Gentiva Hospice for all their help and support. Glenna will be missed by a host of family and friends.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15 , 2023, in Roller Cemetery in Washburn, Mo., with pastor Joe Morris officiating.

John Paul Knox

John Paul Knox, 81, of Garfield died surrounded by his family June 19, 2023, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in the family home near Rogers.

He retired after 23 years from the Pea Ridge National Military Park. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, spending time on his farm raising cattle, fishing and bird hunting. He graduated from Rogers High School, served in the United States Navy and was a National Firefighter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jack Knox and Nadine Capps.

Survivors are two children, Kimberly Scott Wise and husband Tim, and Lance Knox; five grandchildren, Brandon Knox, Grant Wise, Ashley Wise, Ryan Knox and Greg Wis; and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Martin Cemetery, LaRue, Ark.

Honorary pallbearers were Brandon Knox , Grant Wise, Ashley Wise, Ryan Knox, Greg Wise, Will Markey, and Aaron Simmeral.

Stella Louise Poplin

Stella Louise Poplin, 79, of Springdale, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born on May 4, 1944, in Upland, Calif. (San Bernardino County) to Walter Gordon and Cora Emma (James) Bailey.

After working for the Dillard's corporate office, she enjoyed volunteering at the Jones Center in Springdale. She also enjoyed protestant Christian programs, and several weekly music shows.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Bailey; and her sisters, Bonnie Findley, Rosalie Woods and Darlene Beal.

Survivors are her three children, Felecia (Maggard) Camp of Rogers, Kirby Maggard of Texas, and Melissa (Patterson) Immel of Fayetteville; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Vernon Bailey and wife Bettie of Springdale, Billy Joe Bailey and wife Brenda of Springdale, Phyllis Rogers of Pea Ridge and Stan Bailey of Springdale; and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial was in Brentwood Cemetery.

John E Taylor, Jr.

John E. Taylor, Jr., 54, died June 24, 2023. He was born on April 24, 1969, to John E. Taylor, Sr. and Rachael E. Taylor.

He joined the U.S. Army at 18, like his father before him, with a heart ready to serve. However, he was medically discharged and soon began a career as a professional mover for over eight years. He enjoyed being creative, building and inventing, and always had a very creative and imaginative mind. He was often a self-taught "Jack of all trades and master of none," but somehow always managed to get the job done.

His life often didn't roll out the way he planned it, but he lived, loved and laughed his way through each and every day. His final wishes were that he be not remembered in the short term with sorrow and tears, yet be remembered for the life he lived, loved and continue to celebrate alongside him into his next journey for many years.

He was a loving brother, uncle and friend to many throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his great-grannie Mattie Mae Biggins; grandparents, J.B. & Annette Prater, Billie Jean and Rodger Hickman and Melvin M. and L. Marion Uncapher; and his father, John E. Taylor, Sr.

Survivors are his mother Rachael E. Taylor; brother, Scott A.T. Turner; sisters, Kimberly Priest McKelvey, Lavinia E. Taylor and Billie Gean Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of close friends who will miss and loved him dearly.

Deborah Vanhook

Deborah Vanhook, 69, of Bentonville died June 18, 2023. She was born Aug. 23, 1953, in Eureka Springs.

She was a graduate of Rogers High School and the University of Arkansas. She had been employed at Pea Ridge Schools, Rogers Tool Works, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Mercy Clinic General Surgery. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, participating in the women's Bible study groups and helping in the food pantry. She also loved volunteering at Helping Hands, the Friends of the Bentonville Library used bookstore, Crystal Bridges.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Zella Evans Vanhook; four brothers, Jimmy Boye, Don, Bill and Reginald Vanhook; brother-in-law, Don Sigmon; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Bonnie Vanhook.

Survivors are her sisters Vada Sigmon of Berryville, Shirley Sands of Cave Springs and Patsy Vanhook of Russellville; brother-in-law, Wes Sands; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Shannon and Gaylene Vanhook; and many beloved nephews, nieces and friends.

A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, in Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers, Ark.

A private interment will be in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

