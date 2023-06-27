NWA Outdoor briefs

Walk explores Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's store, 100 S.E. J St. There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library. Walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Hobbs needs watering help

There is an urgent need for volunteers to water Ozark chinquapin trees being raised in a grove at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. Trees require frequent watering during summer to survive. Watering takes about an hour to 1.5 hours once or twice a week.

Contact volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, [email protected] for information or to volunteer or call 479-789-5009. Visit https://ozarkchinquapinmembership.org/ to learn more about endangered Ozark chinquapin trees.

Louks tops Elite anglers

David Louks won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held June 17 at Beaver Lake. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 15.37 pounds. Anglers fish solo in Elite Series tournaments.

Hunter Jordan was second with five bass at 15.14 pounds. Roger Easley placed third with five bass at 14.38 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Rodger Taylor, 13.53; fifth, Drew Sagely, 13.47; sixth, Mike Jones, 12.26; seventh, John Newlun, 12.1; eighth, Dale Marsh, 12.07; ninth, Jeremy Claypool, 12.0; 10th, Johnny Porter, 11.66.

Keith Brashers had big bass at 5.29 pounds. He caught it with a deep-diving crank bait in the Sidewalk Hole area of the War Eagle arm.

Anglers win team finale

Mike White and Preston Scarrow won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail two-day bass tournament championship held June 10-11 at Beaver Lake.

They weighed five bass at 18.1 pounds on June 10 and five bass at 16.43 pounds on June 11 for a two-day weight of 34.53 pounds.

Collin Cheatham and David Louks were second with 26.47 pounds. Teddy Holt and Mike Jones placed third with 25.78 pounds.

Fourth through 10th were: fourth, Curt Clark, James Whittle, 25.1; fifth, Pat Adams, Bryan Holland, 24.9; sixth, Ronnie Eldridge, Wes Usrey, 24.85; seventh, Jeff Lodwick, Brian Lodwick, 24.46; eighth, Jay Hunt, Jonathan Hunt, 23.80; ninth, Kenneth Peters, Chad Mills, 23.62; 10th, Carter Carlton, Salvador Garcia, 23.54.

Take the stairs

A meditation platform and bench seating has been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Motivational phrases have been crafted into the final 11 steps of the stairway.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Run set at bike preserve

The Paradise Found 5-kilometer trail run will be at 7 a.m. July 8 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The course is along mountain bike trails on the property. The trails will be off limits to bikes during the race until 7:45 a.m.

Go to peelcompton .org to register or volunteer for the race.

Event tests archery skills

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition on Aug. 5 and adult competition Aug. 6 at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Bring your own mat

Osage Park in Bentonville will host free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The session are free, but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.