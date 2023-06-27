Northwest Arkansas Fishing reports

Beaver Lake

Summertime fishing patterns are the norm at Beaver Lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for black bass with top-water lures at dawn and dusk. It's a good idea to have a top-water lure ready to cast all day in case bass are seen chasing shad on the surface.

Plastic worms or jig and pigs are good to use for midday bass fishing. Work them 15 to 25 feet deep along points, channel swings and humps.

Striped bass are widely scattered from Prairie Creek park to Beaver Dam. Trolling with brood minnows or shad is the best way to catch them. Stripers may also hit top-water lures at dawn.

For walleye, troll nightcrawler rigs 15 to 20 feet deep along pea-gravel banks between Rocky Branch park and Beaver Dam.

Troll crank baits to catch crappie. Creek arms with some timber are good areas for trolling. Use crank baits that run about 15 feet deep. Bluegill are biting worms or crickets in shallow water. Average surface water temperature is in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, recommends trying for trout early with prepared trout baits on light tackle. Cast small spoons later in the day. Let the spoon sink a bit before retrieving. Fishing is best in deep water.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has been mainly in midafternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports good fishing for bluegill with crickets or worms. Black bass are biting well on plastic worms. Catfish are biting all types of catfish baits, such as liver or nightcrawlers.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass fishing is good with top-water lures in the morning and plastic worms later in the day. Catfish are biting well on liver. Crappie have moved into deep water. Fish with minnows or jigs in the old White River channel on the west side of the lake between the one-lane bridge over the lake and the dam.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with big plastic worms or deep diving crank baits at all Bella Vista lakes. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 15 feet deep. The best catfish baits are liver or nightcrawler.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using tube baits or plastic lizards to catch black bass when the water is low. Small top-water lures or swim baits may also work.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with any kind of soft plastic lure such as a plastic worm, tube bait or plastic lizard. Try liver for catfish.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Grand Lake with top-water lures, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits around docks, rock and weed beds. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around brush or docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures along points and around brush. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or liver.

At Lake Eucha, black bass are biting fair on buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms or spinner baits along points, rock or weeds.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said fishing for black bass with top-water lures is hit or miss, but best early in the day. Work top-water lures around community docks or timber.

Swim baits or small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig are effective later in the day.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff