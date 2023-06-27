Manage Subscription
News
Motorcycles ride for Apple

by Annette Beard | June 27, 2023 at 9:50 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis sat on the motorcycle of Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn before the Kevin Apple Memorial Ride Saturday, June 24, 2023. The ride was sponsored by Got Your 6ix Project Inc. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Motorcycles ride for Apple

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis has chosen Got Your 6ix Project Inc. as her service project. Got Your 6ix sponsored the Kevin Apple Memorial Ride Saturday, June 24, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis has chosen Got Your 6ix Project Inc. as her service project. Got Your 6ix sponsored the Kevin Apple Memorial Ride Saturday, June 24, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: Motorcycles ride for Apple

