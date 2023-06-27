Motorcycles ride for Apple
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Motorcycles ride for Appleby Annette Beard | June 27, 2023 at 9:50 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis sat on the motorcycle of Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn before the Kevin Apple Memorial Ride Saturday, June 24, 2023. The ride was sponsored by Got Your 6ix Project Inc. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Print Headline: Motorcycles ride for Apple
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT