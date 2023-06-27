Mathis and Young crowned Miss and Jr. Miss

The 74th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant was held Friday, June 23, 2023, in the Performing Arts Center of Pea Ridge High School.

Miss Kayleigh Mathis was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 2023. She was Jr. Miss Pea Ridge 2022.

"I've been preparing for this since I was 5," Mathis said Sunday just before the parade, as she visited with Sandy Fletcher with Beta Alpha, the sponsoring organization.

There were no other Miss Pea Ridge contestants.

Savannah Young was crowned Jr. Miss Pea Ridge. Sally Mae Shamburger was first runner-up. There were two contestants in the Jr. Miss pageant.

In previous years, the pageants for the Miss and Jr. Miss were held on Friday nights with the pageants for the younger contestants held on Saturday mornings. With fewer than normal entries, the decision was made to combine all the pageants and hold them on Friday night, according to Fletcher, who said before the covid shutdown, there were 75 entrants in the pageants.

She said she hopes to renew interest as next year's event will be the 75th annual pageant.

The pageants are not just about physical appearance, but are designed to help the contestants show their personalities and improve their communication and interview skills.

"Forty-five percent of the points are from the interviews," Fletcher said, explaining that the Teen Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Pea Ridge contestants are interviewed by the judges. All contestants are asked questions on stage.

Two entrants dropped out at the last minute. There were no contestants in either Mr. or Miss Tiny Tot.

The other winners were:

Teen Miss Erika Butler; first runner-up Patience Evans; second runner-up Kairi McInturff; and third runner-up Jeniffer Branham.

Pre-Teen Miss Mary-Kate Greer; first runner-up Emlyn McInturff; and second runner-up Makenna Bentley.

Princess Miss Isabella Magnuson; first runner-up Briella Miles; and second runner-up Braelyn Bentley.

Little Miss Emerald Lynn Hill; first runner-up Adalie Cotton; second runner-up Lakelyn Talburt; and third runner-up Hadley "Tooter" May McBurnett.

Miss Teeny Tot Kylie Bradfield; first runner-up Avaleen Hammers; and second runner-up Isabella Trimmel.

Mr. Teeny Tot Perry Talburt.

The winners of the cutest babies contest were Walker Condie, son of Madyson Greene, and Talyn Talburt, daughter of Trenton and Aisha Talburt.

The judges for the pageants were Mrs. Kaitlyn Dover, Mrs. Maddy Brown and Mrs. Meredith Rodriguez.

Dover is a licensed cosmetologist, who resides in Decatur with her husband, Hunter. She is a former Miss Gravette and is the co-director for the Miss Gravette pageant.

Brown was born and raised in northwest Arkansas. She loves exploring new trails and restaurants in the area. She works in corporate training at a local marketing agency, Product Connections. She was married last November. She and her husband Logan, have two goldendoodles, Bentley and Millie. In her free time, she enjoys running, walking with her husband and dogs, going to the lake and cooking new recipes.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Texarkana, Texas. She received her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and her master's degree from the University of Arkansas. She moved to northwest Arkansas a year ago but has been around the area for years. She currently works as a business development manager for Product Connections. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Jorge, for four years and they have an almost 2-year-old son name Luka. In her free time, she enjoys running, trying new restaurants and being by the pool with her friends and family.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Savannah Young was crowned by Natalie Graham, 2022 Miss Pea Ridge, as first runner-up Sally Mae Shamburger looks on.For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Erika Butler was selected by judges to be Teen Miss Pea Ridge. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pre-Teen Miss Mary-Kate Greer was presented roses, a sash and a crown by Natalie Graham, Miss Pea Ridge 2022. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Princess Isabella Magnuson was crowned by Miss Pea Ridge 2022, Natalie Graham. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Little Miss Emerald Lynn Hill was crowned by Miss Pea Ridge 2022 Natalie Graham. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Teeny Tot Kylie Bradfield was crowned as fellow contestants Avaleen Hammers and Isabella Trimmel watch. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Perry Talburt was crowned Mr. Teeny Tot by the 2022 Miss Pea Ridge Natalie Graham. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

