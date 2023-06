Kolton Lucas was recently promoted to captain with the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, according to Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

A paramedic for the past 10 years, Lucas began working at the Pea Ridge Fire Department in December 2021.

He said, "I like being a firefighter cause everyday is different.

"I may show up to work at the same place, but every call takes me to a new place and a different situation to figure out. People call us at their worst time and we are there to take care of them."