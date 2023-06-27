Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fireworks illuminated skies o’er Pea Ridge

by Annette Beard | June 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Fireworks illuminated skies o'er Pea Ridge.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Freedom Fest fireworks show for 2023 was attended by hundreds of people Sunday night. The fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks. Firefighters from Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department indicted and detonated the fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: Fireworks illuminated skies o’er Pea Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Lucas promoted to captain
by Staff Reports
Park tour planned; input sought
by Staff Reports
Special needs considered for park
by Annette Beard
Apple’s monument installed
by Annette Beard
Parade goers braved the heat
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT