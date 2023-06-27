Crowds enjoy hot summer festival & fireworks

It was a hot summer Sunday for the 16th annual Freedom Fest gathering and fireworks display. And, although some people waited for the shade from the trees extended across the center of the law in front of the stage for the musicians, the heat did not appear to deter the festival goers.

Preceded by the Pea Ridge Summer Parade sponsored by Beta Alpha showcasing the winners of the Miss Pea Ridge pageants, Freedom Fest was well attended.

Free food and drink, games and bounce houses drew thousands of people to the grounds around Discover Church on Weston Street.

Bounce houses were provided by Cody Alexander, owner of Big Bounce NWA.

Music was provided by members of The Ridge Church. Volunteers also served snow cones and cotton candy.

The Lions Club offered free cold water.

People lined up for the dunking booth, hoping to drench the person sitting in the booth.

Families gathered on blankets and in chairs to fellowship and enjoy the summer afternoon and evening and then delight in the fireworks provided by Edwin Brewer of USA Fireworks.

Pea Ridge Police blocked the streets and provided security for the event. Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel manned the detonation of the fireworks.

Many people volunteered their time for the event.

Sponsors included Discover Church, The Ridge Church, New Life Fellowship, Pea Ridge Police Dept., Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept., Pea Ridge Street Dept., USA Fireworks, Tyson, Sams Club, Arvest Bank, Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge Vet Clinic, Kelly Kelly, Pea Ridge tire, Beaver Lake Distribution, Little Debbie, Christian Motorcycle Association, Beavers Farms, Pea Ridge Cafe, Blackhawk Auto, House of Webster, Daisy BB Corp., T.H. Rogers Hardware, Head Hunters Salon, Exit Taylor Real Estate, Victoria's, Bobcat Rogers, Sonic, Monte Ne Inn, Plaza Tire, CiCi Pizza, Golden Corral, Indian Motorcycles, Coltons, Catfish Johns, O'Reillys, Snow Realty, VFW, Rick Brower, Edwin & Beverly Brewer, John Brown, Bob Maloney and D&C Paint Supplies.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Edwin and Beverly Brewer keep a close eye on the event they helped start 16 years ago. Former pastor of the Assembly of God (now Discover Church), Brewer owns USA Fireworks and donates the fireworks every year for the fireworks display.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mrs. Judy Majors, right, gave a bracelet to a boy at the 16th annual Freedom Fest Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mrs. Majors has worked on the Freedom Fest project for the past 16 years.



