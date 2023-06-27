Council conducts business with little discussion

Most items on the City Council agenda were approved with little or no discussion. Items had been discussed at length the previous week in a council work session.

City Council member Nadine Telgemeier praised the leadership at the Community Library and said the programs are including more adults and senior adults. She said there were 18 adults attending the adult water color class, 39 people involved in the bingo event and that there were 900 people involved in library activities in April.

"They've already had 747 by mid-June," Telgemeier said. "Come visit the library. In my opinion, it's a good way to recreate."

Council member Cody Keene questioned a line in a contract for a new billing software for the Water Utilities Department and asked that a line be struck from the contract after he received information that the line seemed to contradict the statement that there would be no additional charges for support.

According to an email from Mayor Nathan See to council members, "During the June 20, 2023, council meeting, there was discussion regarding the contract between the water department and CUSI where is stated we would be responsible for travel expenses and that it be removed. I have attached the updated contract and they have removed that language from the contract."

The Council approved the updated contract.

An ordinance rezoning the Keller property on Hallack Lane was approved with one no vote. The request to rezone to commercial had been denied by the Planning Commission and appealed to the City Council. At last month's meeting, the council approved the appeal. Council member Jeff Neil voted no.

An ordinance prescribing the salary of the city clerk-treasurer, amending Pea Ridge Municipal Code 2.28.02, was approved allocating $64,128 of the current $80,160 salary of Sandy Button as the salary for the city clerk, an elected position. Button, a 46-year employee of the city serves as the city clerk, the chief court clerk and office manager. As the city will be using APERS (Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System), questions arose concerning Button's salary and retirement. The issue was discussed in length in the previous week's work session.

In other business, the council:

Approved Res. 504 to contract with Haven Managed Services for IT;

Approved Ord. 805 Waive competitive bidding to purchase Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacon (lights that are push button activated for crosswalks);

Approved ordinances annexing land ...

Approved the resolution to make an offer and acceptance on purchasing 40 acres on Ark. Hwy. 72/Guthrie Road from Carroll Electric;

Approved Ord. 799, annexation, Pensago, Ark. Hwy. 72;

Approved Ord. 800, annexation, Haygood, Eddie Bone Road/Andy Buck Road;

Approved Ord. 801, rezoning Diluma Property on Townsend way from R1 to C1;

Approved Ord. 802, rezoning Jeff Arnold property on Sugar Creek Road from Agricultural to R1;

Approved Ord. 803, prescribing the salary of the City Clerk-treasurer; and

Approved Res. 508, agreement with Republic Services of Bella Vista.