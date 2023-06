Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 28

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, June 29

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. Horror Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, July 1

4-8 p.m. Weekly market, vendors, 200 Townsend Way

Monday, July 3

Take-&-Make Tambourines, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, July 4

Pea Ridge Community Library CLOSED for Independence Day

Wednesday, July 5

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, July 7

2-3 p.m. Hobbs State Park, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, July 8

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday: vendors, music by Charlie Daniels Tribute Band, 200 Townsend Way