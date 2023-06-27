Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken Spaghetti Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells

by From Staff Reports | June 27, 2023 at 9:09 a.m.

Chicken Spaghetti

Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells

Country Classics

4 or 5 chicken breasts, cooked

1 green pepper

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 c. sliced mushrooms

1 lb. Velveeta cheese, cut up

1 (10 oz.) pkg. spaghetti, cooked and drained

Mix all ingredients together and add a little broth but don't make it too juicy.

Place in a greased 9- x 13-inch casserole dish.

Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees or freeze before baking.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Chicken Spaghetti Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Lucas promoted to captain
by Staff Reports
Park tour planned; input sought
by Staff Reports
Special needs considered for park
by Annette Beard
Apple’s monument installed
by Annette Beard
Parade goers braved the heat
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT