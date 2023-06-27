Chicken Spaghetti

Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells

Country Classics

4 or 5 chicken breasts, cooked

1 green pepper

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 c. sliced mushrooms

1 lb. Velveeta cheese, cut up

1 (10 oz.) pkg. spaghetti, cooked and drained

Mix all ingredients together and add a little broth but don't make it too juicy.

Place in a greased 9- x 13-inch casserole dish.

Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees or freeze before baking.

