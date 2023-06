The following marriage license applications were recorded June 15-21 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 15

Patrick James Clanton, 41, and Hope Leigh Hudgins, 36, both of Seligman, Mo.

Bradley Ryan Elsner, 49, Rogers, and Kelly Kathleen Cain, 51, Garfield

Gavin Kinley Steele, 23, and Rachel Elizabeth Janiak, 23, both of Garfield