Benton County Jail

Tuesday, June 20

2:47 p.m. Bradley Cunningham, 46, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

4:34 p.m. Corby Shumate, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

Wednesday, June 21

12:04 p.m. Joshua Clinton, 46, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear

Thursday, June 22

3:07 p.m. Justin A. Griffith, 52, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs Police Dept., possession of controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; theft of property; failure to appear; criminal trespass

3:44 p.m. Bradley Wayne Lester, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation

Friday, June 23

Saturday, June 24

10:38 a.m. Freddy Medina, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt

1:26 p.m. Christy Matlock, 25, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

3:30 p.m. Garrett Malone, 29, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

5:48 p.m. Angelina Bryson, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, disorderly conduct; public intoxication; failure to appear

Sunday, June 25

12:13 a.m. Jessica Salinas-Martinez, 36, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation/parole

3:07 a.m. Bobby Sain, 60, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

3:58 p.m. Christopher Michael Matlock, 42, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, computer child pornography; sexually grooming a child; internet stalking of a child

Monday, June 26

1:30 a.m. Nicholas Johnson, 28, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering