Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

June 14

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Rotten potatoes in a box and two black bananas on the floor. Box of open disposable gloves were on the floor and stuck to a bug trap with dead roaches and plastic serving baskets were on the floor.

Priority foundation violations: Flooring has a build-up of grease, dead insects, and debris.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Live roaches and numerous dead roaches in the kitchen. The dumpster does not have a drain plug. The lid was open on the outside trash receptacle.

The Sound Garden Café, LLC

185-187 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 14 -- Domino's, 207 Slack St., Pea Ridge