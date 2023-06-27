Apple's monument installed
Apple's monument installed
by Annette Beard | June 27, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
