Apple’s monument installed

by Annette Beard | June 27, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. Police Chief Lynn Hahn, far left, and Sgt. John Hicks, second from left, watched employees from Emerson Monuments place the black granite monument. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

