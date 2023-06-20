Manage Subscription
Two seek Little Miss crown

by Staff Reports | June 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
McBurnett

Three girls are in the Little Miss Pea Ridge pageant. They are Adalie Cotton, Hadley "Tooter" May McBurnett and Lakelyn Talburt.

Miss Cotton, 7, is the daughter of Jeremiah and Stevie Cotton. She is in the second grade.

She is involved in Pea Ridge 8U softball, Infinite Cheer and Discover Church. She enjoys playing with her cousins and her dogs, swimming, rock collecting, drawing, cheering and going to school

She wants to have slumber parties and a car with butterfly doors. She wants to go to Florida and be a pre-kindergarten teacher.

Miss McBurnett, 5, is the daughter of Allen and Lindsay McBurnett. She is in the first grade.

She is involved in baseball, running barrels and tumbling class.

Her activities include riding her horse, Toot; playing with her dog, Fancy; playing with friends; dancing, singing, swimming, riding anything fast and spending time with her family.

She wants to be a barrel racer.

Miss Talburt, 7, is the daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt. She is in the second grade.

She is a member of TCB Kickboxing.

Her hobbies include reading, drawing, playing games, working on math problems.

She plans to be a dancer, songwriter, piano teacher, author.

photo Talburt
photo Cotton

