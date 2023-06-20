Manage Subscription
Two seek Jr. Miss Pea Ridge title

by Staff Reports | June 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Shamburger

Two young ladies are seeking the Jr. Miss Pea Ridge title.

Sally Mae Shamburger, 15, is a sophomore at Pea Ridge High School. She is the daughter of Quinsey and Terry Fears and Vince Shamburger.

She is a member of Pea Ridge Blackhawk Volleyball and Battlefield wrestling.

Her hobbies including shopping, writing, babysitting, baking, spending time at the beach and hanging out with friends.

Savannah Young, 15, is a sophomore at Pea Ridge High School. She is the daughter of Tony and Samantha Young.

She is a member of the Golf Club, the Coloring Club and student leadership council.

Her hobbies include cheer and golf, journaling and spending time with family and friends.

Her goal in life is to be the best person she can be.

Her community service includes Beta Alpha, student leadership council and Ignite teens church.

photo Young

Print Headline: Two seek Jr. Miss Pea Ridge title

