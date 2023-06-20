Three girls seek Princess crown

Three girls have entered the Princess Miss Pea Ridge pageant. They are Braelyn Bentley, Isabella Magnuson and Briella Miles.

Miss Bentley, 8, is the daughter of Kevin and Krista Bentley. She is in the third grade in Pea Ridge Schools.

Her hobbies include swimming, dancing, singing and coloring.

She wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

Miss Magnuson, 8, is the daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson. She is in the third grade in Pea Ridge Schools.

She is a member of Infiniti Gymnastics in travel competitive cheerleading on the Little Dippers team. She is an active member of First Baptist Church, Lowell.

Her special interests include doing anything outdoors, most recently shooting pellet guns and arrows at boxes with her brother and Pappy; crafting and going to church with her Mimi; doing anything that makes a mess -- cooking, playing with slime and finding things to create experiments. She loves to read and she showcases that love of reading through book donations to her community and to local children's organizations around northwest Arkansas. She was recently recognized as. "Kid Hero" by Arkansas' official Kid Magazine for her donation of a book library to the baseball field in Pea Ridge.

She wants to be an actress when she grows up. This is one of the reasons she likes pageants -- she gets to spend time with very talented young ladies and role models

Miss Miles, 9, is the daughter of Ryan Miles and Holly Jarrell. She is in the fourth grade in Pea Ridge Schools.

She is a membr of Pea Ridge Cheer, Infiniti Athletics, First Baptist Church of Rogers and volunteers with her mothr in prschool ministry

Her hobbies include cheer, school choir, creting art and reading.

She wants to be a veterinarian.

Magnuson

