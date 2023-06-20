Students learn about city services through field trips; Hands-on field trip enjoyed

Students from the special education classes in Pea Ridge schools had camp this past week and visited several city departments including City Hall, the Fire-EMS Department, the Police Department and the city library.

"We did a camp for students who use augmentative communication devices," said Dr. Angelina Bassett, SPED director. "These students are considered non-verbal for typical speaking purposes."

Students included Graham Shaver, Gabby Jowers, Wayne McCann, Abby Hargiss, Eden Ross and Andrew Harris.

Adults participating and assisting students included Mel Sorrell, Amanda Shackelford, Brittani Holdsworth, Emilee Clubbs, Shaye Brouse, Mary Hall, Deedra Wickham, Jennifer Hahn and Laura Young.

"We are so grateful to our community for the opportunity to have our students interact with them," said Dr. Angelina Bassett, director of SPED.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Paramedic/firefighter Zach Bush showed Eden Ross how to use the walkie-talkie, to her delight. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES A visit in the ambulance was illuminating for the students. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters showed equipment to the students, who enjoyed sitting in the fire truck, and touring the fire station. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighter, paramedic Ron Edwards helped students try on gear along with the plastic fire hats they were given. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Fire Department personnel Zach Bush, Isaac Vanderhoff and Kolton Lucas enjoyed showing off the fire station to visiting students. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES SPED teacher Shaye Brouse learned about fire gear and self-contained breathing apparatus during a recently visit to the Fire-EMS Department. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Some students tried on the heavy coat used by firefighters when combating fire. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Police Department personnel visited with students from the SPED classes from Pea Ridge School District during a field trip to the Police Department. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Police Chief Lynn Hahn and Eden Ross enjoyed a visit during a recent visit by students to the Police Department. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Students from the SPED classes from Pea Ridge School District enjoyed an opportunity to sit in Police Chief Lynn Hahn's chair during a field trip this past week to the Police Department. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sgt. John Hicks, right, passed out stickers to students from the SPED classes from Pea Ridge School District. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

