Reigning Jr. Miss seeks Miss Pea Ridge crown; all pageants are slated for Friday night

The 74th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant will be held Friday, June 23, in the auditorium at Pea Ridge High School. It will begin at 7 p.m.

Pageants include Miss Pea Ridge, Jr. Miss Pea Ridge, Teen Miss Pea Ridge, Pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge, Miss Pea Ridge Princess, Little Miss Pea Ridge, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for students.

The Summer Parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Lineup will start at 2:30 with the parade starting at 3:30. It will go from the Primary school down Weston St to the ball fields.

There is one candidate for Miss Pea Ridge.

KayLeigh Mathis, 17, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, is seeking the Miss Pea Ridge crown.

Daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis, Mathis has reigned this past year as Jr. Miss Pea Ridge.

She is a member of National Honor Society, varsity volleyball, varsity softball and a member of The House Youth.

Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, doing hair and makeup and shopping.

Her goal in life is to attend cosmetology school and own her own salon.

Her community service includes being a member of GY6ix non-profit organization, serving in nursery at The House and participating in Beta Alpha events.