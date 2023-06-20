Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Reigning Jr. Miss seeks Miss Pea Ridge crown; all pageants are slated for Friday night

All pageants slated for Friday night by Staff Reports | June 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Mathis

The 74th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant will be held Friday, June 23, in the auditorium at Pea Ridge High School. It will begin at 7 p.m.

Pageants include Miss Pea Ridge, Jr. Miss Pea Ridge, Teen Miss Pea Ridge, Pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge, Miss Pea Ridge Princess, Little Miss Pea Ridge, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for students.

The Summer Parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Lineup will start at 2:30 with the parade starting at 3:30. It will go from the Primary school down Weston St to the ball fields.

There is one candidate for Miss Pea Ridge.

KayLeigh Mathis, 17, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, is seeking the Miss Pea Ridge crown.

Daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis, Mathis has reigned this past year as Jr. Miss Pea Ridge.

She is a member of National Honor Society, varsity volleyball, varsity softball and a member of The House Youth.

Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, doing hair and makeup and shopping.

Her goal in life is to attend cosmetology school and own her own salon.

Her community service includes being a member of GY6ix non-profit organization, serving in nursery at The House and participating in Beta Alpha events.

Print Headline: Reigning Jr. Miss seeks Miss Pea Ridge crown

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Candlelight vigil set
by Staff Reports
School Board elects officers; adds SPED staff
by Annette Beard
Salary for city clerk clarified by council
by Annette Beard
Billing software upgrades requested
by Annette Beard
Chain reactions explored
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT