Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 25

Thursday, June 20, 1973

Preliminary agreement to raise sewer rates in Pea Ridge was given approval by the City Council at the monthly meeting Thursday.

The scheduling of the opening of bids for the construction of the new Pea Ridge School gym and Elementary School expansion, and the hiring of a new band director and three other teachers, including kindergarten instructors, were part of the agenda for the Pea Ridge School Board.

Two more candidates have registered for the Miss Pea Ridge pageant. They are Miss Glenda Gastineau, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Gastineau, and Miss Rhonda Hall, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Hall. Both are seniors at Pea Ridge High School.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 25

Wednesday, June 22, 1983

Twelve Burlington Northern railroad cars were derailed, something over a mile of track (in two separate places) was torn and twisted, and access to homes east of the railroad between Gateway and Garfield was hampered Sunday afternoon, evening and part of Monday.

The resignation of Pea Ridge High School principal Caroll Ross June 10 leaves both principals' positions vacant in the district with only two months until the start of the next term. Elementary School principal Doug Albertson's contract was not renewed.

Queen contest, Tiny tot contest, parade, carnival, live entertainment and many more planned events have been announced for the 34th annual Pea Ridge Community Fair July 6-9, according to Ilse Beckmann, fair chairman and president of Beta Alpha Chapter, Epsilon Sigman Alpha sorority. Ten PRHS senior girls will compete for the Miss Pea Ridge title.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 25

Thursday, June 24, 1993

A trial has been set for Aug. 12 in a lawsuit asking that the court identify the correct set of restrictive covenants and order the Lost Bridge Village Community Association to enforce hem, if they are being violated.

There's an old, crooked black walnut tree just outside the fence at Elkhorn Tavern. It's been there and crooked for as long as 53-year-old Pea Ridge National Military Park employee Billy Clark can remember, long before the establishment of the park. It won't be there much longer, because Clark, the park's hazard tree coordinator, has determined that its rotting condition is a danger to visitors at the park.

There will be no Miss Pea Ridge contest at the Pea Ridge Fair next month for the second time in the fair's 44-year history, according to Virgie Hazelton, general co-chairman of the fair, because only three people signed up for the contest.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 25

Wednesday, June 18, 2003

Interim school superintendent Marvin Higginbottom, conducting his last School Board meeting before handing the reins to Mike Van Dyke, said the district had cut expenses by $176,000 and would finish the year with an estimated $450,000.

The old Pea Ridge High School may receive a reprise, if Delores Hall has anything to say about it. At its June 10 meeting, board members voted to allow Leah Whitehead, executive director of the Peel Foundation in Bentonville, to pursue the nomination process for placing the old building in the National Historic Register.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 25

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

GARFIELD -- The old wooden structure on Arkansas Highway 127 was smoking and blackened Monday when firefighters arrived; flames occasionally rose from beneath the edges of the roof or inside the structure, visible from the windows.

More than 10 years after they began an interest in amateur radio, both John Langham and Rick Helmer studied and received their ham radio licenses.

The weathered gray wooden boards are more than 16 inches wide and stand vertically around the old building which is about 24- by 30-feet. For more than 40 years, it served the Glade community as a post office and store.