Public hearing scheduled

GARFIELD -- Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 8 of the City of Garfield Ordinance 153 that Lori Intessimone is applying to the Garfield Planning Commission for a Conditional Use Permit to allow property located at 18100 Marshall St., Garfield, Ark., to be used as a residence.

The property is more particularly described as follows:

Legal description: Parcel #09-00087-001

Layman's description: 18100 Marshall St Garfield, AR. 72732

A public hearing by the Garfield Planning Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2022, in the Terry Warren Conference Room at Garfield City Hall, 14655 S. Wimpy Jones Rd., Garfield, Ark.