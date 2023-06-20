Pre-teen girls seek crown

Four young ladies are competing for the Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge title. They are Jadalen Beeson, Makenna Bentley, Mary-Kate Greer and Emlyn McInturff.

Miss Beeson, 10, is the daughter of Stan and Gina Beeson. She is in the fifth grade in Pea Ridge Schools.

She is a member of River of Faith Church and the Boys & Girls Club of Pea Ridge.

She enjoys playing Roblox, hanging out with her family, especially her cousin, Laney.

She wants to be a lawyer and a chef when she grows up.

Miss Bentley, 11, is the daughter of Kevin and Krista Bentley. She is in the sixth grade in Pea Ridge Middle School.

She is a member of Infiniti Athletics competitive cheer team.

She enjoys dancing, cheer, reading and spending time with friends and family.

She wants to be a cheer coach when she grows up.

Miss Greer, 10, is the daughter of Tony and Kelly Greer. She is in the fifth grade at Pea Ridge Middle School

She is a member of Pea Ridge cheer, volle3yball, Infiniti Cheer and the Northwest Arkansas Jr. Cotillion.

She enjoys spending time with her twin brother, Mason, at the lake.

She plans to be a pilot, like her dad, when she grows up.

Miss Emlyn McInturff, 12, is the daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff. She is in the seventh grade at Pea Ridge Jr. High School.

She is a member of Pea Ridge Cheer, basketball land volleyball, Infiniti Athletics Cheer and Pea Ridge Band.

Her hobbies include traveling, drawing and working on writing a children's book, creating KIND projects for her platform Kids Into Nice Deeds encouraging kids to participate in community service projects.

She plans to attend college, earn a degree in hospitality and hotel management and work her way to managing Disney resorts, helping to provide my guest Disney Magic.

Editor's note: A photograph of Miss McInturff was not available at press time.

